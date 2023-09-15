A BBC team in the Libyan city of Derna says international aid agencies are yet to arrive there in force.

A BBC team in Derna, in eastern Libya, says international aid agencies still have to arrive in force to help the victims of last weekend's deadly floods. Our correspondent there, Anna Foster, says Libyan rescue workers are bringing clean water from other parts of the country to the destroyed city. Earlier, local authorities denied reports that many of those killed by the floods had been ordered not to evacuate but to shelter in their homes.

Also in the programme: we discuss what might have happened to China's Defence Minister, Li Shangfu, who has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, which is unusual for such a high profile figure; and protests in the remote Arctic islands of Svalbard, as residents express their concern over the settlement warming at nearly twice the rate of other places in the Arctic.

(Photo: A view shows the aftermath of floods in Derna, Libya. Credit: Reuters)