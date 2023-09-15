More than 11,000 people are known to have been killed. A further 10,000 are reported missing.

More than 11,000 people are known to have been killed. A further 10,000 are reported missing. We hear voices from the affected areas and are also from the minister for health from the government in the east of Libya.

Also on the programme; the women of Iran who still defy the authorities over the hijab, a year after Mahsa Amini's death in custody. And we meet the designer of a jumper for the late Princess Diana which has been sold at auction for more than a million dollars.

