The United Nations has also criticised the country's alert system, saying most of the casualties could have been avoided.

Bodies are still being retrieved from the mud in Derna, the port city in eastern Libya, after two dams collapsed during a storm at the weekend. Up to 20,000 people are feared to have died after raging floods swept through eastern Libya and officials estimate about 30,000 people have been left homeless.

Also in the programme: An investigation found that the rapid improvement of AI tools has led to a flood of false science on YouTube; and a Nasa probe into hundreds of UFO sightings found there was no evidence aliens were behind the unexplained phenomena, but the space agency also could not rule out that possibility.

(Picture: An overhead view of destruction in the city of Derna. Credit: Reuters)