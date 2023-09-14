Main content

Libya: emergency teams search ruins of Derna

Several countries have sent rescue workers to Libya to support the search for survivors of the floods that devastated the city of Derna. Newshour hears from the Turkish Red Crescent in Derna.

Also in the programme: the UK spy jet attacked by a Russian jet; and China responds angrily to Europe's EV trade probe.

(Picture: A view shows people looking at the damaged areas, in the aftermath of the floods in Derna, Libya September 14, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori)

Calls for support as 5,300 dead in Libya

14/09/2023 20:06 GMT

