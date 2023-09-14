Several countries have sent rescue workers to Libya to support the search for survivors of the floods that devastated the city of Derna.

Several countries have sent rescue workers to Libya to support the search for survivors of the floods that devastated the city of Derna. Newshour hears from the Turkish Red Crescent in Derna.

Also in the programme: the UK spy jet attacked by a Russian jet; and China responds angrily to Europe's EV trade probe.

(Picture: A view shows people looking at the damaged areas, in the aftermath of the floods in Derna, Libya September 14, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori)