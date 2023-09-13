Rescuers are desperate for more help three days after the flood in the city of Derna

Nearly three days after catastrophic floods swept away a large part of the Libyan port city of Derna, the security forces are still recovering bodies from the sea. On land, rescue teams are digging through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the hope of finding survivors. We speak to a journalist in Derna and a doctor who is preparing to visit the affected areas.

Also in the programme: the UN envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, has announced he is stepping down and warns the conflict risks becoming a full-blown civil war; and the largest newspaper chain in the United States has announced it will hire a full time Taylor Swift reporter.

(Picture: Cars were damaged after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall in Derna. Credit: Esam Omran Al-Fetor/Reuters)