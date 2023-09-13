Main content

Putin praises North Korea co-operation

Russian president promises to help Kim Jong Un's space programme during talks

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has praised the strengthening of future co-operation with North Korea, after a rare visit by the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, to a space centre in the Russian far east. Mr Putin promised to help North Korea with its space programme. US officials suspect Moscow wants to buy North Korean munitions for its war in Ukraine.

Also in the programme: we hear from a resident in Timbuktu following a spate of attacks in Mali; and a former Secret Service agent says he has a new nugget of information about the assassination of President John F Kennedy.

(North Korea's Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un and Russia's President, Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters)

