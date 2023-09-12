Main content

Thousands of people missing in Libya after heavy flooding

More than 1,000 bodies have been recovered in Derna after dams collapse.

A minister in the eastern government of Libya tells us what he saw in the worst hit city, Derna, where two dams collapsed.

Also in the programme: for the first time in the history of the Israeli state, all 15 Supreme Court justices have convened to hear appeals against the government's attempt to restrict their power; and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has entered Russia for a meeting with President Putin, so will an arms deal be on the table?

(Photo: People stand in a damaged road after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Shahhat city, Libya, September 11, 2023. Credit: Reuters/Omar Jarhman)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hopes wane in search for Morocco earthquake survivors

Next

12/09/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Featured

  • Untitled

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.