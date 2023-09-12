More than 1,000 bodies have been recovered in Derna after dams collapse.

A minister in the eastern government of Libya tells us what he saw in the worst hit city, Derna, where two dams collapsed.

Also in the programme: for the first time in the history of the Israeli state, all 15 Supreme Court justices have convened to hear appeals against the government's attempt to restrict their power; and the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has entered Russia for a meeting with President Putin, so will an arms deal be on the table?

(Photo: People stand in a damaged road after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Shahhat city, Libya, September 11, 2023. Credit: Reuters/Omar Jarhman)