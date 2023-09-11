Morocco's government is under pressure to accept more international aid, as rescuers battle with exhaustion.

Alongside the trauma - now the frustration: survivors of Morocco's earthquake say rescue and aid have come too slowly.

Rescuers in Morocco have been using their bare hands as desperate search efforts continue for survivors of Friday's powerful earthquake. The tremor was the country's deadliest in 60 years.

Also in the programme: Flooding in eastern Libya kills at least 150 people, though reports say there could be many more dead; Chile marks the anniversary of the coup that ended democracy for almost two decades - but 50 years on, the memory is increasingly contested; and why the US wants to cosy up to communist Vietnam.

(Photo shows rescue workers carrying the body of a victim killed in the village of Talat Talat N'Yaaqoub. Credit: EPA)