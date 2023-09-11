Thousands have died but many are presumed trapped in the rubble of mountain villages.

Rescue teams are still battling to find survivors trapped in the rubble following Friday's earthquake in Morocco. Heavy lifting equipment can't get through roads blocked by boulders, so villagers have been forced to dig with their hands through the debris from collapsed buildings.

Also in the programme: it is 50 years since the Chilean president Salvador Allende was overthrown by General Pinochet - we hear from someone who saw the coup unfold, and a man has been arrested in the UK for allegedly spying on behalf of China.

(Photo: Some are trying to salvage what they can, including here in a hamlet on the outskirts of Talaat N'Yaaqoub. Credit: Reuters)