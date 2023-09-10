Main content

Morocco earthquake: Race against time to save survivors

Trauma and heartbreak in Morocco as reports from remote mountainous areas that were totally devastated by earthquake begin to emerge.

Morocco is facing a race against time to save those trapped under the rubble by Friday's earthquake, as emergency services battle to supply remote mountainous areas.

The earthquake, the country's deadliest in 60 years, struck below a cluster of villages south of Marrakesh. We'll hear about trauma and heartbreak in Morocco as reports begin to emerge from the remote mountainous areas totally devastated by the earthquake.

Also in the programme: After an airstrike on a market in Khartoum kills dozens of Sudanese civilians - we speak to a medic treating the wounded; and Luis Rubiales has resigned as president of the Spanish Football Federation following criticism for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup final.

(Photo shows three mourners crying during a funeral in Moulay Brahim, Morocco. Credit: Reuters)

Villages reduced to rubble after Morocco earthquake

11/09/2023 13:06 GMT

