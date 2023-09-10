Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors as death toll rises to more than 2,000 people.

The Moroccan army has cleared one of the main roads to the areas worst affected by Friday's earthquake, allowing vital assistance to reach people. A landslide had blocked the road to the small town of Asni in the Atlas mountains. Video footage shows ancient hilltop villages reduced to rubble and dust by the quake. More than 2,000 people have died in the earthquake.

Also in the programme: US President Joe Biden has arrived in Vietnam's capital Hanoi to sign a partnership agreement; and we hear from the actor Louis Garrel who has been a star of French cinema for 20 years.

(Picture: People inspect a destroyed building, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in the town of Amizmiz. Credit: Nacho Doce/Reuters)