Earthquake hits Morocco

The 6.8 magnitude quake has killed more than 800 people in Morocco.

Also on the programme, India is hosting the latest G20 summit which has just admitted the African Union as a permanent member. And we also hear from one of the organisers of Belgrade Pride, which takes place today.

(Picture: A man and a boy walk beside a ruined building in Marrakesh. Credit: Morchidi / EPA)

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Does Bongo family still have influence in Gabon?

09/09/2023 20:06 GMT

  Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.