Gabon's ruling junta, which seized power in a coup last week, has appointed a former opposition leader as prime minister of its transitional government. Raymond Ndong Sima tells us that the decades-long influence of the Bongo family, which ruled for decades, is not over.

Also in the programme: Elon Musk says he didn't act on a request from Kyiv to activate his Starlink satellite network to help Ukraine carry out an attack; and the challenges that faced the first American women in space.

(Picture: Gabonese Prime Minister, Raymond Ndong Sima. Credit: Getty Images)