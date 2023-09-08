Main content
Does Bongo family still have influence in Gabon?
New prime minister speaks to Newshour about military coup.
Gabon's ruling junta, which seized power in a coup last week, has appointed a former opposition leader as prime minister of its transitional government. Raymond Ndong Sima tells us that the decades-long influence of the Bongo family, which ruled for decades, is not over.
Also in the programme: Elon Musk says he didn't act on a request from Kyiv to activate his Starlink satellite network to help Ukraine carry out an attack; and the challenges that faced the first American women in space.
(Picture: Gabonese Prime Minister, Raymond Ndong Sima. Credit: Getty Images)
Today 20:06GMT
