Streets and subway stations were under water in Hong Kong, after waters rose quickly, as the region battles widespread flooding from record rains.

Hong Kong and southern Chinese cities are battling widespread flooding as the region endures some of its heaviest rainfall on record. On Friday, streets and subway stations were under water in Hong Kong as officials shut schools and workplaces.

The region's weather bureau said the downpour, which began on Thursday, is the biggest to hit the city in nearly 140 years.

Also in the programme: As Delhi welcomes world leaders to the G20 summit hosted in India - what does Prime Minister Narendra Modi hope to achieve? And, the new boss of a Japanese pop talent agency faces sexual abuse allegations just a day after the previous boss stepped down.

(Photo shows drainage workers assisting a driver stranded due to flooding in Hong Kong. Credit: Reuters)