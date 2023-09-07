Thousands of Haitians have been displaced from their homes in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Thousands of Haitians had been displaced from their homes in the capital Port-au-Prince in recent weeks. With gang violence out of control in the city, one woman tells Newshour how gangs raided her neighbourhood. Seven members of her family including her mother, siblings, and eldest son have not been heard from since.

Also in the programme: Mexico's Supreme Court legalises abortion across the country; and a sexual abuse scandal rocks Japan.

