Fleeing gang violence in Haiti

Thousands of Haitians have been displaced from their homes in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Thousands of Haitians had been displaced from their homes in the capital Port-au-Prince in recent weeks. With gang violence out of control in the city, one woman tells Newshour how gangs raided her neighbourhood. Seven members of her family including her mother, siblings, and eldest son have not been heard from since.

Also in the programme: Mexico's Supreme Court legalises abortion across the country; and a sexual abuse scandal rocks Japan.

(Picture: Residents gather outside a military base demanding help after fleeing Carrefour-Feuilles, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Credit: Reuters)

Japan boyband agency boss resigns over predator's abuse

08/09/2023 13:06 GMT

  Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.