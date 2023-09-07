The boss of Japan's biggest pop talent agency has resigned after admitting the sexual abuse committed by its late founder.

Julie Fujishima's departure comes a week after investigators found Johnny and Associates' founder Kitagawa abused hundreds of boys and young men over six decades.

Also in the programme: America agrees to send Ukraine tank shells made of depleted uranium; and how Italian experts are helping to repair Odesa's cathedral, which was badly damaged by a Russian missile in July.

(Photo shows the former president of Johnny and Associates, Julie Fujishima, during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan on 7 September 2023. Credit: Franck Robichon/EPA)