President Zelensky has condemned a "deliberate" attack on Ukraine's "peaceful city" of Kostyantynivka. According to the Ukrainian authorities, 17 people were killed and more than 30 others were injured in the missile strike on a market area in the town.

Also in the programme: scientists grow cells that closely resemble a two-week-old fertilised human embryo; and a new Rolling Stones album.

(Photo: Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba (L) speaking with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) during his visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, 06 September 2023. CREDIT: EPA/FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY HANDOUT)