The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has attended a wreath- laying ceremony at a military cemetery in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. His unannounced visit aims to underline US support, three months into Ukraine's counter- offensive.

Also on the programme: African leaders call for new global taxes to fund action on global warming; and the Rolling Stones launch their first album of new material for 18 years.

(Image: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal shake hands prior to their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 6 September 2023. Credit: REUTERS/SMIALOWSKI)