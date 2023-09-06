Main content
Blinken in Kyiv
US top diplomat makes surprise visit to Ukraine.
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has attended a wreath- laying ceremony at a military cemetery in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. His unannounced visit aims to underline US support, three months into Ukraine's counter- offensive.
Also on the programme: African leaders call for new global taxes to fund action on global warming; and the Rolling Stones launch their first album of new material for 18 years.
(Image: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal shake hands prior to their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 6 September 2023. Credit: REUTERS/SMIALOWSKI)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service