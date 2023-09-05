Spain's football federation has sacked Jorge Vilda, the head coach of its World-Cup-winning women's team. He was a close ally of Luis Rubiales -- the suspended president, who has been under fire for kissing the player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, she says without her consent, as the team celebrated winning the tournament.

Also on the programme: why the North Korean leader seems likely to visit Russia's far east to meet President Putin; and why the hosts of the African climate change summit are being sued for inaction.

(Picture: President Putin and Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok in 2019. Credit: REUTERS)