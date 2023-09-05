Main content

Spain’s World Cup-winning coach sacked amid kiss row

Jorge Vilda, a close ally of suspended Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales, fired.

Spain's football federation has sacked Jorge Vilda, the head coach of its World-Cup-winning women's team. He was a close ally of Luis Rubiales -- the suspended president, who has been under fire for kissing the player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, she says without her consent, as the team celebrated winning the tournament.

Also on the programme: why the North Korean leader seems likely to visit Russia's far east to meet President Putin; and why the hosts of the African climate change summit are being sued for inaction.

(Picture: President Putin and Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok in 2019. Credit: REUTERS)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

US reports say that Kim Jong Un will visit Putin

Next

06/09/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Featured

  • Untitled

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.