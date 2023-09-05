Main content

US reports say that Kim Jong Un will visit Putin

US officials believe this is part of efforts by Moscow to boost supplies of weapons for its troops in Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un has not left North Korea for four years. US officials believe this is part of efforts by Moscow to boost supplies of weapons for its troops in Ukraine. It's expected to happen at the end of September.

Also on the programme: the children of Lebanon who cannot afford an education and who are forced into work. And how is it even possible for two people to tunnel through the Great Wall Of China?

(Picture: President Putin and Kim Jong Un in Vladivostok in 2019. Credit: Getty Images)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Invasive species blamed for extinctions

05/09/2023 20:06 GMT

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.