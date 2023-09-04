Ukraine is to get a new defence minister - but why now in the middle of the counteroffensive against Russia? And what difference will it make?

Also in the programme: the first ever Africa Climate Conference opens in Nairobi, with a focus on finance; we hear from the new head of the UN's Green Climate Fund, set up to help developing countries. And school teachers in South Korea go on strike over bullying by parents.

(IMAGE: Rustem Umerov, chairman of Ukraine's State Property Fund and President Zelensky's choice for defence minister to replace Oleksii Reznikov / CREDIT: Getty Images)