Main content

Ukraine: Rustem Umerov set to be new defence minister

Ukraine is to get a new defence minister - but why now in the middle of the counteroffensive against Russia? And what difference will it make?

Ukraine is to get a new defence minister - but why now in the middle of the counteroffensive against Russia? And what difference will it make?

Also in the programme: the first ever Africa Climate Conference opens in Nairobi, with a focus on finance; we hear from the new head of the UN's Green Climate Fund, set up to help developing countries. And school teachers in South Korea go on strike over bullying by parents.

(IMAGE: Rustem Umerov, chairman of Ukraine's State Property Fund and President Zelensky's choice for defence minister to replace Oleksii Reznikov / CREDIT: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukraine: Zelensky to replace defence minister

Next

04/09/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.