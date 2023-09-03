Main content

Ukraine: Zelensky to replace defence minister

Mr Reznikov had led the ministry since before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has said he will ask parliament to dismiss the defence minister Oleksii Reznikov this week.

In his nightly television address, Mr Zelensky said Mr Reznikov had served for 550 days during a full-scale war and now was the time for what he called "new approaches". It will be the biggest shake up at the Ukrainian defence ministry since the Russian invasion.

Also in the programme: Israel says it's considering deporting asylum seekers who were involved in clashes on the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday; and thousands have been stranded at America's Burning Man festival as heavy rain turns the site into a mudbath.

(Photo shows Ukraine's former defence minister Oleksii Reznikov at a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on 11 July 2023. Credit: Ints Kalnins/Reuters)

