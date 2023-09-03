Main content

Niger: Protests against French troops continue

Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets

Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets to demand the withdrawal of French troops from the country. On Saturday's there was mass demonstration. The demand to expel Niger’s former colonial ruler is backed by Niger’s military regime, which seized power in a coup in July.

Also on the programme: Pope Francis’s visit to Mongolia’s tiny flock of 1,500 ends with a Mass in an ice hockey arena. Flanked by two bishops from Hong Kong, the Pope urged Chinese Catholics to not only be good Christians, but ‘good citizens’.

And the ousted president of Gabon’s surprising relationship with the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

(IMAGE: Supporters of the military junta protest against the French military presence in Niger, Niamey, 2 September 2023 CREDIT: ISSIFOU DJIBO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

