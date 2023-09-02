Israel: Police clash with Eritrean asylum seekers
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Police in Israel have opened an investigation into the use of live fire by officers, during clashes in Tel Aviv between rival groups of Eritrean asylum seekers. Nearly a hundred and fifty people were injured. We hear what life is like for the community living in Tel Aviv.
The Nobel Foundation has reversed a much-criticised decision to invite Russia, Belarus and Iran to this year's awards ceremony in Stockholm. Will Oslo, which hosts the Nobel Peace Prize do the same?
And a new film about Bobi Wine, Uganda's pop star turned opposition politician - speak to his wife and one of the directors of the film.
(Photo: Police said demonstrators for and against the Eritrean regime planned to rally in different areas, but did not stick to the arrangement. Credit: Reuters)
