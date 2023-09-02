Police in Israel have opened an investigation into the use of live fire by officers, during clashes in Tel Aviv between rival groups of Eritrean asylum seekers. Nearly a hundred and fifty people were injured. We hear what life is like for the community living in Tel Aviv.

The Nobel Foundation has reversed a much-criticised decision to invite Russia, Belarus and Iran to this year's awards ceremony in Stockholm. Will Oslo, which hosts the Nobel Peace Prize do the same?

And a new film about Bobi Wine, Uganda's pop star turned opposition politician - speak to his wife and one of the directors of the film.

(Photo: Police said demonstrators for and against the Eritrean regime planned to rally in different areas, but did not stick to the arrangement. Credit: Reuters)