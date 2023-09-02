Main content

Israel: Police clash with Eritrean asylum seekers

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Police in Israel have opened an investigation into the use of live fire by officers, during clashes in Tel Aviv between rival groups of Eritrean asylum seekers. Nearly a hundred and fifty people were injured. We hear what life is like for the community living in Tel Aviv.

The Nobel Foundation has reversed a much-criticised decision to invite Russia, Belarus and Iran to this year's awards ceremony in Stockholm. Will Oslo, which hosts the Nobel Peace Prize do the same?

And a new film about Bobi Wine, Uganda's pop star turned opposition politician - speak to his wife and one of the directors of the film.

(Photo: Police said demonstrators for and against the Eritrean regime planned to rally in different areas, but did not stick to the arrangement. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

India launches its first mission to the Sun

Next

03/09/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.