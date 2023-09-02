Main content

India launches its first mission to the Sun

India was the first country to land near the Moon's south pole

India has launched its first observation mission to study the Sun in the latest success for the burgeoning space power. Large crowds gathered to watch the Aditya-L1 satellite blast off from Andhra Pradesh state, with India's Space Agency later confirming the craft had successfully separated from the rocket.

Also in the programme: Nobel Foundation cancels its invitation to the Russian and Belarus ambassadors to this year's ceremony after widespread criticism; and two members of the Proud Boys militia are sentenced.

(Photo: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Aditya-L1 mission payloads blasting off from a launch pad aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) XL rocket, in Kolkata, India, 02 September 2023. Credit: Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Johannesburg fire: families try to identify victims

Next

Israel: Police clash with Eritrean asylum seekers

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.