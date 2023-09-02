India was the first country to land near the Moon's south pole

India has launched its first observation mission to study the Sun in the latest success for the burgeoning space power. Large crowds gathered to watch the Aditya-L1 satellite blast off from Andhra Pradesh state, with India's Space Agency later confirming the craft had successfully separated from the rocket.

Also in the programme: Nobel Foundation cancels its invitation to the Russian and Belarus ambassadors to this year's ceremony after widespread criticism; and two members of the Proud Boys militia are sentenced.

(Photo: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Aditya-L1 mission payloads blasting off from a launch pad aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) XL rocket, in Kolkata, India, 02 September 2023. Credit: Piyal Adhikary/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)