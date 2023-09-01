Over 70 killed in one of the worst building fires in South Africa's history.

Families have been searching mortuaries in Johannesburg a day after the fire that killed over 70 people. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Forensic investigators have been at the site, picking through the charred remains of the burnt-out structure.

Also on the programme: Anger in Sweden over the decision to invite the Russian ambassador to the Nobel award ceremony; and a relative remembers one of the Moroccan jet skiers killed by the Algerian coastguard.

(Image: A view of damaged buildings in the aftermath of a deadly fire in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 1 September 2023. Credit: Reuters/Tassiem)