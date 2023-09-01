Main content

Johannesburg fire: families try to identify victims

Over 70 killed in one of the worst building fires in South Africa's history.

Families have been searching mortuaries in Johannesburg a day after the fire that killed over 70 people. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Forensic investigators have been at the site, picking through the charred remains of the burnt-out structure.

Also on the programme: Anger in Sweden over the decision to invite the Russian ambassador to the Nobel award ceremony; and a relative remembers one of the Moroccan jet skiers killed by the Algerian coastguard.

(Image: A view of damaged buildings in the aftermath of a deadly fire in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 1 September 2023. Credit: Reuters/Tassiem)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Super typhoon Saola threatens southern China

Next

02/09/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.