Super-typhoon Saola prompts flight cancellations, railway closures and severe weather warnings across Hong Kong and southern mainland China; we get an update from Hong Kong and hear about the global economic importance of Guangdong, in the typhoon's path.

Also in the programme: Algerian coastguards shoot dead two tourists who strayed into Algerian waters on their jet skis from a Moroccan resort; and we report from Kashmir, where journalists say the administration is carrying out a systematic campaign of arrests and intimidation.

(IMAGE: People brave strong winds in Hong Kong, China, as Super Typhoon Saola approaches, September 1, 2023. CREDIT: Reuters / Tyrone Siu)