Main content

South Africa fire: president demands action

The South African president says he expects actions to be taken to prevent any recurrence of the fire in a derelict building that killed more than seventy people.

The South African president says he expects actions to be taken to prevent any recurrence of the fire in a derelict building that killed more than 70 people in the South African city of Johannesburg. It's thought 200 families were living in an abandoned five storey building when it caught light. We hear from government minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Also in the programme: Filipino fishermen face off against China; and ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog's new single.

(Picture: Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze, in Johannesburg, South Africa August 31, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

More than 70 people killed in Johannesburg fire

Next

01/09/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.