The South African president says he expects actions to be taken to prevent any recurrence of the fire in a derelict building that killed more than 70 people in the South African city of Johannesburg. It's thought 200 families were living in an abandoned five storey building when it caught light. We hear from government minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Also in the programme: Filipino fishermen face off against China; and ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog's new single.

(Picture: Firefighters work at the scene of a deadly blaze, in Johannesburg, South Africa August 31, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)