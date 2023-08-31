More than 70 people have been killed and 50 injured in a fire in Johannesburg, South Africa. We get the latest on the search and recovery operation.

More than 70 people have been killed and 50 injured in a fire in Johannesburg, South Africa. We get the latest on the search and recovery operation, and hear about so called "hi-jacked" buildings.

Also in the programme: former French president Francois Hollande on the coup in Gabon and how the situation compares to that in Niger; and why the wild boar in Bavaria's forests are still radioactive, long after Chernobyl.

[MAGE: An emergency services member climbs a ladder at the site of a fire that broke out at a five-storey building in the city centre, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 31 August 2023 / CREDIT: EPA / KIM LUDBROOK]