Gabon's President Ali Bongo appeals for help after the army deposed him in a coup and put him under house arrest. Army officers appeared on TV to say they had taken power. They say they have annulled the results of Saturday's election in which Mr Bongo was declared the winner, but the opposition claims it was fraudulent.



Also on the programme: a report from the front line in north-east Ukraine where modest Russian advances are costing Ukrainian lives; and hurricane Idalia batters the Gulf Coast of Florida.

(Picture: People celebrate in support of the military coup in a street in the capital of Gabon, Libreville Credit: REUTERS/Scott Ngokila)