Senior military officers in Gabon have appeared on television to say they have seized power and placed President Ali Bongo under house arrest.

Military officers in Gabon have appeared on on television to say they have seized power. They said they had placed President Ali Bongo under house arrest and were annulling the results of an election on Saturday, in which Mr Bongo was declared the winner.

His overthrow would end his family's 56-year hold on power in the resource-rich West African country and would be the eighth coup in a former French colony in Africa in the past three years. France has condemned the latest events.

Also in the programme: our correspondent sees at first hand how Russian kamikaze drones are slowing Ukraine's counteroffensive; Australia announces a date for a referendum on indigenous rights; and the international operation to bring down a hugely lucrative malware network.

(Photo shows a military vehicle passing by people celebrating in the city Port Gentil in Gabon. Credit: Gaetan M-Antchouwet via Reuters)