He was buried this Tuesday in a small private funeral in St Petersburg. He led a failed mutiny against the Russian authorities two months ago and the role of the mercenary group he commanded has played a decisive role in Ukraine's war. We hear from a former Wagner fighter about Prigozhin's legacy and the future of the mercenary group.

Also on the programme: Prosecutors in Uganda have for the first time charged someone with "aggravated homosexuality", punishable by death ; and the rapper Eminem has told Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using one of his songs during his political campaign.

(Picture: PMC Wagner group founder and chief Yevgeny Prigozhin funeral in St. Petersburg, St Petersburg, Russian Federation. Credit: Anatoly Maltsev via EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)