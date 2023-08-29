India, Pakistan and China are some of the worst hit countries

A major new report warns that air pollution is one of the world’s greatest threats to public health, with India, Pakistan, China and Nigeria some of the worst hit countries. Researchers say that poor air quality can take more than two years off average life expectancy.

Also on the programme: The Spanish World Cup sexism scandal continues as Spain’s regional football federations call on Luis Rubiales to stand down; and the smart socks with AI being used to help people with dementia.

(IMAGE: An Indian man with his face covered with a cloth walks amid heavy smog in New Delhi, India CREDIT: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA)