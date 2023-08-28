New twists in the World Cup kiss scandal: a criminal investigation, an urgent meeting and a reported hunger strike.

We report on the latest developments in the Spanish World Cup football sexism scandal: a criminal investigation, an urgent meeting and a reported hunger strike. But how far does the sport Europe-wide need to change?

Also in the programme: Donald Trump is told he'll face a major criminal trial in March -- the day before the major presidential primaries; and a totem pole taken by a British museum heads back to Canada.

(Photo: The church in Motril, Spain, where the mother of Spanish Football Federation President, Luis Rubiales is reported to be on hunger strike. Credit: Reuters)