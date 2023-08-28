The Libyan foreign minister is reported to have been sacked for meeting her Israeli counterpart when the two countries don't have formal relations.

Libya - a strong backer of the Palestinian cause - does not recognise Israel, and the meeting has sparked protests in the majority Arab state. Israeli FM Eli Cohen said the "historic" meeting was "the first step" in establishing relations with Libya. So who sanctioned the encounter?

Also in the programme: Shares in the troubled Chinese property firm Evergrande have plummeted on their first day of trading for 18 months - is it simply too big to fail?; and the French government is banning the wearing of abayas -- the loose-fitting robes worn by some Muslim women -- in state-run schools.

(Photo shows demonstrators in Libya burning tyres to protest against the meeting of the foreign minister with her Israeli counterpart in Italy. Credit: STR/EPA)