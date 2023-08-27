Main content

Emmerson Mnangagwa wins second term as Zimbabwe president

Emmerson Mnangagwa was elected with 52.6% of the vote, says electoral commission.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been elected to a second term with 52.6% of the vote, the electoral commission says. But the opposition also claims to have won, saying there was widespread vote-rigging, and observers said the vote fell short of democratic standards.

Also in the programme: Russia says Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has been confirmed dead after Wednesday's plane crash; and the tiny town of Hallstatt in Austria protests against receiving over a million tourists per year.

(Picture: Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks to the media at State House in Harare< Zimbabwe. Picture credit: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

