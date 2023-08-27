Emmerson Mnangagwa is declared the winner of Zimbabwe's presidential election - despite criticism of an unfair process from international observers and the opposition.

The incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa has been declared the winner of Zimbabwe's presidential election - despite criticism of an unfair process from international observers and the opposition. The Justice Minister tells Newshour the criticisms are rubbish.

Also in the programme: Russian officials confirm the Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin died in Wednesday's plane crash; and in Budapest fans have been cheering the athletes at the world athletics championships - but at what cost to Hungary?