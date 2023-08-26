Spain's entire coaching staff from their World Cup win, except for manager Jorge Vilda, has resigned over the Luis Rubiales scandal. Spanish FA president Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by Fifa after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the Women's World Cup final victory over England in Sydney – a kiss she says was non-consensual.

Also in the programme: spate of looting of stores and supermarkets around Argentina has led to dozens of arrests; and we hear from San Francisco, where driverless taxis are now in operation.

(Picture: People protest outside the Spanish Soccer Federation. Picture credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes)