Main content

Coaches from Spain women's team quit over Rubiales kiss

Eleven members of the coaching staff have resigned, but the manager Jorge Vilda remains.

Spain's entire coaching staff from their World Cup win, except for manager Jorge Vilda, has resigned over the Luis Rubiales scandal. Spanish FA president Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by Fifa after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the Women's World Cup final victory over England in Sydney – a kiss she says was non-consensual.

Also in the programme: spate of looting of stores and supermarkets around Argentina has led to dozens of arrests; and we hear from San Francisco, where driverless taxis are now in operation.

(Picture: People protest outside the Spanish Soccer Federation. Picture credit: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Spanish football federation threatens legal action against player

Next

27/08/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.