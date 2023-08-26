The Spanish football federation says it will take legal action over player Jenni Hermoso's comments about its president Luis Rubiales. Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing the player on the lips following Spain's Women's World Cup final win. Hermoso said on Friday she did not consent, but the federation has questioned her version of events.

Also in the programme: a new report finds that rape continues to be used as a weapon of war in Ethiopia's Tigray region; and we meet Kurdish Iranian musician Kayhan Kalhor - one of the world's great masters of the Persian violin.

(Picture: A group of protesters demonstrated outside the Spanish football federation headquarters. Caption: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes)