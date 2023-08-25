Spain's football chief is refusing to bow to growing pressure to resign after his controversial kiss at the Women's Football World Cup final.

Spain's football chief is refusing to bow to growing pressure to resign after his controversial kiss at the Women's Football World Cup final.

Luis Rubiales had been expected to quit at a press conference, but instead gave a defiant speech, claiming the kiss was consensual and he was the victim of fake feminism. His attitude has angered players and government ministers, with many seeing it as symptom of sexism in Spanish sport and wider society.

Also in the programme: Denmark is planning to ban the burning of holy books after a number of recent incidents involving the Koran caused anger in the Muslim world - we speak to an MP who's opposed; and why non-plastic drinking straws may not be so eco-friendly after all.

(Photo shows Luis Rubiales announcing he will be staying as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Credit: Royal Spanish Football Federation via Reuters)