Kremlin: we didn't order Prigozhin death

The Kremlin says western allegations that it gave an order to kill the Wagner paramilitary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin are a complete lie.

The Kremlin says western allegations that it gave an order to kill the Wagner paramilitary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin are a complete lie. We hear from a Russian journalist who has spoken to some of Wagner’s mercenary fighters.

Also in the programme: we pick apart the historic significance of the Donald Trump mugshot; and the head of Spain's football federation has insisted he won't resign over his controversial kiss at the Women's World Cup final.

(Photo: A woman lays flowers in Moscow. Credit: Reuters)

