Former US president Donald Trump is surrender in the US state of Georgia to face charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The current frontrunner for the Republican nomination for next year's presidential election will likely be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken at Fulton County jail in Atlanta. Mr Trump will return at a later date to enter a plea in court and his bail has been set at $200,000.

Also in the programme: Russia's President Putin says he sends his "most sincere condolences" to the families of the Wagner leaders apparently killed in a plane crash yesterday; and we'll head to Zimbabwe where police have arrested 41 election monitors and confiscated all their computers and phones.

(File photo of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa on 12 August 2023. Credit: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)