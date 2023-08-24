Ukrainian president says Kyiv had nothing to do with plane crash

The Ukrainian president Zelensky says Kyiv had nothing to do with a plane crash in which the Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed to have died. So what are the implications for Mr Putin's grip on power and the war in Ukraine?

Also in the programme: the clash between Republican presidential candidates in a debate without Donald Trump; and Japan finally releases the water from the Fukushima's nuclear plant causing concern for some.

(Photo: Wreckage of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is seen near the crash site in the Tver region, Russia, August 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters/Marina Lystseva)