Wagner boss may be dead

Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on an aircraft that crashed north of Moscow, Russian authorities say.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on an aircraft that crashed in the Tver Region, Russian authorities say. We have the latest from our reporter in Moscow, the view of a former Russian politician, plus an analysis of Wagner’s role in the war in Ukraine.

Also on the programme: India becomes the first country to land on the southern polar region of the moon.

(Picture: Yevgeny Prigozhin, gives an address at an unknown location. Credit: PMC Wagner via Telegram via REUTERS)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

India makes history with south pole Moon landing

24/08/2023 13:06 GMT

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.