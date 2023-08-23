Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on an aircraft that crashed north of Moscow, Russian authorities say.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on an aircraft that crashed in the Tver Region, Russian authorities say. We have the latest from our reporter in Moscow, the view of a former Russian politician, plus an analysis of Wagner’s role in the war in Ukraine.

Also on the programme: India becomes the first country to land on the southern polar region of the moon.

(Picture: Yevgeny Prigozhin, gives an address at an unknown location. Credit: PMC Wagner via Telegram via REUTERS)