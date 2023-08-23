Main content

India makes history with south pole Moon landing

India's Chandrayaan-3 has become the first spacecraft to land near the south pole of the Moon.
Also on the programme: Pakistani police have arrested the owner and operator of the cable car which was stranded high above a riverbed on Tuesday; and we hear from the Egyptian activist Ahmed Douma in his first international interview after ten years in jail.

(Image: Scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrate after the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon. Credit: Getty)

