Seven children and a teacher who were stuck in a cable car for many hours dangling over a ravine in Pakistan's north-west have been rescued. They were helped to safety along a zip wire, as a huge crowd on top of the hillside celebrated their rescue.

Also in the programme: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, otherwise known as the BRICS group of countries began a three-day summit in Johannesburg; and raging fires in Greece have killed 20 people, 19 of whom are assumed to be migrants attempting to cross the country.

(IMAGE: Pakistani army soldiers carry out rescue operation for stranded in a chairlift students in Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, 22 August 2023 / Credit: EPA/SULTAN DOGAR)