Main content

Pakistan cable car: all rescued

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Seven children and a teacher who were stuck in a cable car for many hours dangling over a ravine in Pakistan's north-west have been rescued. They were helped to safety along a zip wire, as a huge crowd on top of the hillside celebrated their rescue.

Also in the programme: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, otherwise known as the BRICS group of countries began a three-day summit in Johannesburg; and raging fires in Greece have killed 20 people, 19 of whom are assumed to be migrants attempting to cross the country.

(IMAGE: Pakistani army soldiers carry out rescue operation for stranded in a chairlift students in Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, 22 August 2023 / Credit: EPA/SULTAN DOGAR)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Zimbabwean president hopes to retain power

Next

23/08/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.