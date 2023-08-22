The Zimbabwean government spokesman, Nick Mangwana, tells us he hopes President Emmerson Mnangagwa will win Wednesday's elections so that he can fulfil his electoral programme. The elections pit the incumbent and Zanu-PF party leader against the opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Also on the programme: the former prime minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, has returned from self-imposed exile, been arrested and sent to prison; and we hear the latest on the attempts to rescue people stuck in a cable car in Pakistan.

(Picture: Zanu-PF party rally. Credit: Getty Images)