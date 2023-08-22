Main content

Zimbabwean president hopes to retain power

Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF hopes to extend its 43-year rule at Wednesday's polls.

The Zimbabwean government spokesman, Nick Mangwana, tells us he hopes President Emmerson Mnangagwa will win Wednesday's elections so that he can fulfil his electoral programme. The elections pit the incumbent and Zanu-PF party leader against the opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Also on the programme: the former prime minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, has returned from self-imposed exile, been arrested and sent to prison; and we hear the latest on the attempts to rescue people stuck in a cable car in Pakistan.

(Picture: Zanu-PF party rally. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UK serial killer nurse gets whole life sentence

Next

22/08/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.