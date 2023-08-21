Main content

UK serial killer nurse gets whole life sentence

Lucy Letby receives a rare sentence from a UK court

A nurse who is Britain’s worst child serial killer has been given a rare Whole Life Order which means she’ll spend the rest of her life in jail. Lucy Letby was convicted on Friday of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned two of the infants with insulin.

Also in the programme: scientists have trained Artificial Intelligence on MRI scans and ECGs to calculate the effective age of a human heart - often different to the age of the patient. We hear from the lead researcher. And after Tropical Storm Hilary ravages Southern California, how are residents coping?

(Photo: Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Judge Mr Justice Goss addressing the dock containing two dock offices beside empty seats during the sentencing of nurse Lucy Letby at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Saudi Arabia accused of killing and injuring Ethiopian migrants

Next

22/08/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.