A nurse who is Britain’s worst child serial killer has been given a rare Whole Life Order which means she’ll spend the rest of her life in jail. Lucy Letby was convicted on Friday of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned two of the infants with insulin.

Also in the programme: scientists have trained Artificial Intelligence on MRI scans and ECGs to calculate the effective age of a human heart - often different to the age of the patient. We hear from the lead researcher. And after Tropical Storm Hilary ravages Southern California, how are residents coping?

(Photo: Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Judge Mr Justice Goss addressing the dock containing two dock offices beside empty seats during the sentencing of nurse Lucy Letby at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire)