Saudi border guards are accused of the mass killing of migrants along the Yemeni border in a new report by Human Rights Watch. The report says hundreds of people, many of them Ethiopians who cross war-torn Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia, have been shot dead. Some migrants have told the BBC they had limbs severed by gunfire and saw bodies left on the trails. Saudi Arabia has rejected the report as unfounded.

Also in the programme: Zimbabwe's opposition leader tells us why he's convinced he'll win Wednesday's election; and why a burnt-out car chassis has just been bought for $2m.

(Photo: an Ethiopian migrant who said he was shot at the border by men wearing Saudi military uniforms. Credit: BBC)