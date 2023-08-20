Main content
Spain celebrates win at Women’s World Cup
England were beaten 1-0 in a closely-fought final in Sydney
The Spanish football team beat England 1-0 in a closely-fought final in Sydney to win the trophy for the first time. Queen Letizia and her daughter, Princess Sofia, joined the players on the pitch to mark their triumph.
Also in the programme: voters in Ecuador are choosing a president today after a campaign marred by violence; and Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years crashes into the moon, so what could have gone wrong?
(Photo: Spain's Alexia Putellas (left), Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes celebrate with the trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup final match in Australia. Credit: PA).
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio
